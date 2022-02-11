COVID-19: Japan Approves Use Of Pfizer Oral Pill Amid Surge In Daily Infections

As the world continues its battle against the deadly Coronavirus, scientists and doctors are inventing various ways to tackle COVID and prevent it from infecting more and more people. Japan's health ministry on Thursday approved the use of an oral COVID-19 pill developed by Pfizer Inc. Notably, this development comes less than a month after Pfizer sought approval from Japan's health ministry. With the approval, the oral medicine named Paxlovid will become the second oral drug for mild Coronavirus infections available in Japan. Meanwhile, the government has also agreed that the Paxlovid pill, which is a combination of two antiviral drugs, nirmatrelvir, and ritonavir, provides an effective treatment for high-risk patients, including elderly people and those patients having underlying health issues. This approval comes amid the surge in daily cases of COVID-19, leading to an overwhelming situation in hospitals in Tokyo and other parts of the country.

Japan's health ministry approves use of Pfizer oral COVID-19 pill in a bid to limit the spread

Japan is currently experiencing a mild version of a state of emergency due to a steep surge in coronavirus cases fuelled by the hyper contagious Omicron variant. In the wake of the prevailing situation, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday confirmed plans to extend current COVID restrictions in Tokyo and 12 other areas until March 6. The country is focussing more on oral treatments to cure serious cases and prevent deaths. The government has secured two million doses of the Pfizer pills, said PM Kishida, and distribution of the Pfizer pills will start in the next couple of days.

It is important to mention here that the government is also facing massive criticism over the slow vaccination rate of booster jabs. The government, however, has set a target of administering more than one million COVID vaccines by the end of February, but experts say it may be too late. Meanwhile, Japan’s Shionogi & Co. is also preparing to soon roll out oral pills. The manufacturing company is in the last stage of clinical testing of its pill. The pharmaceutical company aims to administer over one million doses by the end of 2022.

