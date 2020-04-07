COVID-19: Japan PM Declares State Of Emergency In 7 Prefectures

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka, five other prefectures on April 7 till May 6 to stem the drastic spread of COVID-19. However, according to reports, he has also said that the emergency will only be withdrawn when the government gets clarity over the pandemic being non-life threatening. As of April 7, the deadly coronavirus has claimed 92 lives with over 3,900 confirmed cases in Japan and the recent declaration by Abe has given the power to regional governors to take additional measures including asking people to remain indoors and closure of businesses.

Coronavirus outbreak

As of April 7, the coronavirus has claimed over 5,370 lives and infected 51,608 in the UK. After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 74,782 lives worldwide as of April 7. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,347,587 people. Out of the total infections, 286,453 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic on March 11 while the virus has now spread to all continents except Antarctica, resulting in thousands of deaths worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

Image Source: AP

