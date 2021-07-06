COVID-19: Japan To Dispatch Another 1.13 Million Vaccine Doses To Taiwan

Japan is all set to donate another enormous batch of 1.13million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan on July 8. The public statement was made by Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday, July 6. The Tokyo government has earlier donated 1.24million doses to its Asian neighbour. Apart from the 1.13 million doses, there will also be 620,000 doses of AZ vaccines arriving from Thailand, which are purchased by Taiwan, a Taiwanese news channel CNA.com reported quoting Health Minister Chen Shih-Chung.



‘political performance’

"We are firmly against those who exploit the pandemic to put on a political show or even meddle in China's internal affair,' Wenbin said.



The donations are seen to be representative of the growing bonds between Tokyo and Taipei. However, this incident has also shed light on the deteriorating relations between Taiwan and the Xingping government. As per ANI reports, Taiwan has accused the Chinese government of blocking access to COVID-19 vaccines. Meanwhile, China has rubbished the claims of the Taiwanese government and labelled the donations as 'political performance.'



According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the Taiwanese government has hindered the process of vaccine procurement to its mainland and has 'falsely accused' the Xingping government. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Webin strongly criticized the Taiwan government and said that the vaccines assistance should be 'restored to its original purpose.' He also added the vaccination drive is to save lives and not a 'tool for selfish political gains.' China has also sharply called out Tokyo on its internal political rift and inability to vaccinate citizens in the country.



"In fact, we are considering sending vaccines to Taipei in late May,' said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Webin.





‘Taiwan’s vaccination drive'



Taiwan's vaccination drive is yet to gain momentum as President Tsai Ing-Wen's government is struggling to procure vaccines for its citizens. According to reports, Taipei is still due to receive its previous shipment of ten million AstraZeneca and five million BioNTech-Pzifer vaccines. Health Minister Chen Shih-Chung informed that the deal with BioNTech 'remained unfulfilled' due to some patchy documentation, however, even after the issue was resolved, the consignment is still due. Taiwan is surviving on vaccine donations from the Japanese and U.S government.





(Inputs: ANI)