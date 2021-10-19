COVID-19: Japan To Start Trials Requiring Vaccination, Test Proof At Restaurants

From this week, the people in Japan will be required to show their proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results at eateries. To control the spread of COVID, the Japanese government has announced on Monday, October 18, that it would start conducting trials for using proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or negative test reports at restaurants, reported Kyodo News. The decision is aimed to be prepared for another possible wave of infections this winter. The government would be conducting the trials in Kyodo Prefecture, Hokkaido and Fukuoka Prefecture.

As per the government decision announced on Monday, people need to present their proof of vaccination or negative test report. The people who show proof of vaccination or negative test results will be allowed to eat in large groups and restaurants will be allowed to extend their opening hours. The authorities will be conducting trials from Thursday in Kyodo Prefecture. It would be followed by Hokkaido and Fukuoka Prefecture. The Japanese authorities would be conducting trials in a Japanese restaurant in Kyoto Prefecture and a Japanese-style pub "izakaya" in Hokkaido. Furthermore, the government would be conducting trials at a hotel restaurant in Fukuoka Prefecture, reported Kyodo News citing the Japanese government.

The government has taken this decision due to the warning issued by medical experts. The medical experts in Japan have warned that another wave of COVID infections would hit the country in winter, as per the Kyodo News report. In order to prevent imposing strict restrictions which would affect the economy of the country, the government has decided to conduct trials of presenting proof of vaccination at restaurants. As the authorities have lifted the state of emergency in Tokyo and 18 prefectures on October 1, the local governments have started implementing rules that would help to prevent the spread of the COVID virus.

COVID-19 situation in Japan

According to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, as of October 18, 223 new cases were reported taking the total number of COVID cases in the country has reached 1,715,017. Eighteen new deaths were reported due to coronavirus, bringing the overall tally of deaths to 18,121. As per the Kyodo News report, as of October 18, the total number of vaccination doses administered has reached 178,876,048.

