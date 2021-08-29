COVID-19: Japan's Okinawa Suspends Use Of Moderna Vaccine Over Contamination Concerns

On Sunday, Japan's Okinawa prefecture banned the use of the Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine after reports of contamination surfaced from several vaccination centres in the region, public broadcaster NHK reported. This comes a day after two people allegedly died after receiving the Moderna vaccine jabs that were among the lots suspended following the discovery of contaminations. Japan's Health Ministry on Saturday, August 28, said in a release that deceased persons were in their 30s and they died days after receiving their second Moderna shots. However, the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, the ministry added. The NHK, in its report, said that black substances were spotted in syringes and vials, while pink substances were found in a different syringe that was filled with the vaccine at one of the vaccination centres in Okinawa.

Contaminated vials sent to a lab for analysis

Meanwhile, Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical CO., which is in charge of sales and distribution of the Moderna in the country, said that the cause of death is still not ascertained and an investigation into the matter has been initiated, NHK reported. The drugmaker further added that contaminated vials have been sent to a lab for analysis and findings will be available by the next week. It is pertinent to mention that Japan's Health Ministry on Thursday, August 26, suspended the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna vaccine after reports of contamination with particulate matter in several lots had surfaced. The ministry further stated that the contamination was first reported on August 16, nearly at eight vaccinations centres in the prefecture of Saitama, Tokyo, Gifu, Aichi and Ibaraki. However, Takeda reported them to the ministry on Wednesday, August 25.

43% of the population fully vaccinated in Japan

It should be noted that this problem has occurred at a time when Japan is struggling to contain a surge in Coronavirus infections. Many prefectures in the country have been reporting a spike in the highly contagious Delta variant cases. The Health Ministry's data shows that at least 43 per cent of its population are fully vaccinated, whereas, 54 per cent of people have received at least one dose. Meanwhile, Taro Kono, the Japanese minister in charge of the vaccine rollout, promised on Sunday said that the nation aims to fully vaccinate its population by October or November, with a timely administering of booster shots.

(Image Credits: Pixabay/Representative)