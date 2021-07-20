COVID-19: Little Evidence That Lockdowns Are Not More Harmful Than The Virus, Says Study

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, some have claimed that the unprecedented lockdown measures implemented around the world cause more harm than the disease itself. However, according to a review of worldwide health data, there is little evidence to back up the claim that the cure is worse than the disease. The study that was published in the journal BMJ Global Health, looked at assertions that lockdowns cause greater health effects than the COVID-19 virus. The study was conducted while considering death rates, routine health services, and mental health outcomes.

According to study author Prof Gavin Yamey of Duke University's Duke Global Health Institute, researchers looked at nations that implemented severe restrictions but had few Covid cases to see if the intervention was causing increased deaths. The researchers discovered that countries like New Zealand and Australia had no additional mortality last year using an international dataset of all-cause deaths from 94 countries. Over the course of the pandemic, regions with little COVID regulations, such as Brazil, Sweden, Russia, and at times parts of the United States, saw a substantial number of excess deaths.

Excess death rate prevailed, despite the lockdown

The researchers concluded that the excess mortality statistics could not rule out damages caused by lockdown or determine if lockdowns have a net benefit, especially considering the large excess mortality in many countries that did explore such measures, such as the UK. Healthcare services were another area of investigation. Although data shows a clear drop in attendance for non-Covid health services during lockdowns, the researchers believe that overburdened health services or a high perceived risk of infection at health facilities would also deter people from seeking care.

“With current evidence, it is simply not possible to support either causal assertion adequately,” they concluded. The link between mental health and lockdowns is frequently discussed, but the researchers pointed out that the link between large-scale Covid outbreaks and sadness and anxiety is frequently disregarded. “Missing school clearly affects children’s mental health, but so does losing a loved one to Covid-19,” they added.

Lockdowns are likely to have detrimental consequences, according to the report, which excludes economic concerns. However, “the fact that there are no locations anywhere in the world where a lockdown without large numbers of Covid cases was associated with large numbers of excess deaths shows quite convincingly that the interventions themselves cannot be worse than large Covid outbreaks, at least in the short term”.

Dr Dean Burnett, the honorary research associate at Cardiff University, who was not involved in the analysis, said the study suggests many problems attributed to lockdowns cannot be easily distinguished from those caused by the pandemic itself. According to Burnett, In spite of the potential negative effects of lockdown on mental health, little evidence suggests that the effects would be any worse than those absent lockdown. It's significantly more likely that the inverse is true.

(With inputs from a study published in the journal BMJ Global Health)