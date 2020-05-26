COVID-19: Loyal dog waits for three months in Wuhan hospital for deceased owner

Dogs are one of the most loyal animals on the planet. A recent incident of a dog waiting for his deceased owner has given testimony for it. The heartbreaking incident happened in the Chinese city of Wuhan where a seven-year-old mongrel waited for three months for his owner who passed away due to COVID-19.

Loyal #dog waits at a #Wuhan hospital for 3 months after his owner dies from covid-19

7-yo dog Xiao Bao waited patiently for his owner at Wuhan hospital.Staff at Wuhan Taikang Hospital fed Xiao Bao

Xiao's owner died 5 days after being admitted pic.twitter.com/H31Ls2Dsrh — Hans Solo (@thandojo) May 26, 2020

'He found its way back'

According to reports, the pooch named Xiao Bao first accompanied his elderly owner to Wuan Taikan Hospital in February. However, his owner succumbed to the infection only after five days but the loyal dog refused to leave. Spilling details, the hospital staff reportedly said that Xiao Bao waited for its owner in the lobby of the hospital for more than three months where he was fed by the staff. According to reports, the dog was also dropped off at a far location, but it found its way back and waited patiently for his owner.

After Wuhan lifted its lockdown on April 13, the supermarket in the hospital reopened. According to reports, the pooch was then cared for by the shopkeeper Wu Cuifen. Speaking to international media reporters, Cuifen said that she was informed that Xiao Bao's owner who was pensioner had died long before but unaware of the fact, the little dog stayed in the hospital looking for him.

On May 20, the hospital opened for regular patients and many of them complained of the dog roaming in the corridors. It was then that the nurses reportedly contacted the Wuhan Small Animal Protection Association, whose members took the canine. The loyal dog was then sterilised and would be rehomed soon, international media reported.

