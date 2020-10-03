COVID-19: Madrid Imposes Partial Lockdown As Cases Surge

Capital city of Spain, Madrid, has become Europe’s biggest hot spot for the second wave of the novel coronavirus. Spain’s national government has imposed a partial lockdown in Madrid to curb the wave of growing cases. According to a tally by the John Hopkins University, Spain has recorded a total number of 810,807 cases with 32,086 fatalities.

Madrid imposes lockdown restrictions

The lockdown which has been imposed prohibits nonessential movement in and out of the city and 9 suburbs. Restaurants and shops have been asked to reduce their capacity to 50 per cent and shut earlier than usual hours. According to the reports by AP, Madrid is leading the resurgence of the virus in Spain with 770,000 cases since the outbreak. The lockdown also requires travelers to prove that they are going to or for some work, to see a doctor or to conduct essential administrative or legal business. Pedro Sánchez, Spain’s Prime Minister said that these steps were “critical” to stop a surge in cases.

According to the reports by AP, Ángel Davila, a 52-year-old engineer at Atocha train station, said, “I think we have gone to the extremes”. She added, “I think that the measures they have put in place aren’t correct. They are not based, according to what I have studied, on medical information. It is a political thing now more than anything else”.

Health ministers have been urging to take some action. However, Madrid’s health chief Enrique Ruiz Escudero said that measures are not necessary. The health ministry requested cities with populations of 100,000 or more to adopt restrictions to battle the novel coronavirus. These measures were approved by a majority of regional health authorities from Spain’s 19 regions and autonomous cities. However, Madrid stood against the measures, in a minority.

(Image Credits: AP)