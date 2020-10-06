Covid Effect May Spike Child Mortality, Says World Bank Chief; Pegs School Shutdown Losses

World Bank President David Malpass said on Monday, October 5, that the novel coronavirus pandemic will likely increase child mortality rates in developing countries by slightly less than half of the current rate. As per ANI, Malpass during a virtual meeting said, "Our early estimates suggest a potential increase of up to 45 percent in child mortality because of health service shortfalls and reduction in access to food".

Malpass added that the World Bank has estimated that a significant increase in child mortality will remain persistent in the coming years. The World Bank President further added that there are many hurdles in administering education amid the pandemic situation which can result in major issues for the developing countries in the future.

ANI quoted Malpass saying, "Since the outbreak, more than 1.6 billion children in developing countries have been out of school because of COVID-19, implying a potential loss of as much as $10 trillion in lifetime earning for these students".

Malpass also added that the World Bank is doing its duty to strengthen the health and education facilities of countries in need. The World Bank on September 29 said that it has asked its board of directors to approve $12 billion to help poor countries purchase and distribute COVID-19 vaccines. The Washington-based institute has already implemented multiple emergency response programmes across the world, however, this money would be specifically aimed at low-income countries, AP reported.

Speaking at a press briefing, a World Bank spokesman had said, "An effective and safe COVID-19 vaccine is the most promising path forward for the world to reopen safely. The global economy will not recover fully until people feel they can live, socialize, work and travel with confidence."

In addition, he also asserted that the total amount would be distributed within a period of 12-18 months. Although COVID-19 vaccines are not yet commercially viable, the organisation's president recently asserted that the distribution of vaccine was a complex process and the organisation wanted to help nations in creating a framework for the same.

Inputs: ANI