COVID-19: MEA Calls Matters Concerning New Variant Omicron A 'developing Story'

Amid the concerns raised over new COVID strain identified in South Africa, India called matters concerning 'Omicron' a "developing story." Responding to a query about the new variant labelled as B.1.1.529 or 'Omicron', Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, said he has "no immediate information" on the steps to be taken, adding that "it is an issue more for our health authorities."

"As regards the issue of the South African warrant, this is a developing incident. We just saw a report of the briefing by the World Health Organisation (WHO). I don't have any immediate information on the steps we are taking. It is an issue more of our health authorities. This is a very developing story," ANI reported, quoting the MEA spokesperson.

WHO warns evidence on 'Omicron' suggests increase infection risk

The World Health Organisation (WHO) advisory panel on the SARS-CoV-2 virus evolution on Friday suggested that the new variant 'omnicorn' has an increased risk of reinfection in the community. The independent group of experts that periodically monitors and evaluates the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 and assesses if specific mutations and combinations of mutations alter the behaviour of the virus, added that the variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are "concerning." The B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to WHO from South Africa on 24 November 2021.

In a video released by WHO on Twitter, Spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said after the meeting that the early analysis shows that the variant has a large number of mutations that "require and will undergo" further studies. "It will take a few weeks for us to understand what impact is very and has. Researchers are working to understand more," she added. As per the BBC report, scientists also suggested that the variant has 50 mutations overall and more than 30 on spike protein, which is the key the virus used to slither its way through the body cells.

MoHFW issues new travel restrictions for travellers from these countries

In a bid to curb infection from the new COVID strain, India on Friday added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing for infection. Health Secretary of India Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to health secretaries of all states and Union Territories to conduct "rigorous screening and testing" of passengers travelling from mentioned regions. According to the directive issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Hong Kong, Israel, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, and several European countries, including the UK would need to follow the additional measures on arrival in India, ANI reported, citing MoFHW.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI/Shutterstock)