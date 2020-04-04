COVID-19: Medics Test Positive At Egypt's Cancer Institute, Vulnerable Patients At Risk

A cancer institute in Egypt detected at least 15 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus amongst the medical professionals sparking fear of the outbreak among the vulnerable cancer patients, the facility's chief confirmed. Hatem Abulkassem, the director of Cairo's National Cancer Institute, told a private Egyptian broadcaster that 3 doctors and 12 nurses contracted the strain of the coronavirus. As many as 15 were isolated, and kept under observation in case they turned symptomatic, Hatem said.

Hatem told the press briefing that arrangements are being made to disinfect the medical facility.The premises will be sterilised within 3 days, he said. Those exposed to the infected medics, including the staff, will be tested and sent under a mandatory 14-day quarantine until they showed flu-like symptoms, he was quoted as saying. Hatem said that it was a challenge to trace where the first infection emerged as the medics went to treat patients at several other hospitals. All patient visits were suspended for at least a week as the hospital had turned to a high-risk site for transmission, Hatem added.

Government vigilant in containment

Earlier last week, many healthcare facilities were temporarily non-operational after cases of COVID-19 were detected. The premises were shut for sterilization to curb the outbreak. Egypt has confirmed over 985 cases of the coronavirus, the country’s overall death toll stands at 66, according to a tally report. Health Minister, Hala Zayed, had earlier said in a press briefing that there was no exaggeration, but the government in Egypt was very vigilant in carrying out containment measures. She said that the tourism industry, an important driver of Egypt’s economy and foreign exchange, was taking a hit due to the coronavirus, but control and prevention was the top priority. Egypt's Prime Minister, Moustafa Madbouly, announced a nationwide 11-hour curfew from 7 pm until 6 am in an address to the nation, as per state media reports.

