COVID-19: Mexico, Chile And Costa Rica Begin Inoculation As First Vaccine Shipment Arrives

With the arrival of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine shipment from Russia, Latin American countries Mexico, Chile, and Costa Rica begin a mass vaccination campaign as they inoculate the high-risk priority groups such as frontline doctors and medics and nursing home elderly occupants. Mexico, one of the hardest hit by the pandemic with a grim figure for a death toll became the first Latin American country to roll out the vaccines on LIVE television after it procured nearly 3,000 doses of Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine. Shortly, Chile and Costa Rica joined Mexico and began mass inoculation, with Argentina next in line to start vaccinating people with Russian manufactured vaccine Sputnik V.

According to AP, frontline medics and healthcare workers were the first ones to get the Pfizer vaccine shots at the Metropolitan Hospital in Santiago in Chile. Chile became the first South American country and the second Latin American nation after Mexico to begin vaccination. Health minister Enrique Paris announced that the southern hardest-hit regions of La Araucanía, Biobío, and Magallanes will start vaccination first as 10,000 additional shipments are expected next week. Meanwhile, Brazil announced that it will begin vaccination in mid-February, 2021, even as the country continues to be ravaged by the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

[First shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Credit: AP]

In Mexico, an intensive care nurse was given the jab and she became the first person in Latin America to be vaccinated. In a LIVE broadcast to encourage more people to come forward for inoculation, Maria Irene Ramirez, 59, received the shot in the watch of military personnel on Christmas Eve, according to AP. Mexico recorded 120,000 COVID-19 deaths from coronavirus, the world’s fourth-worst toll after the US, Brazil, and India.

The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to Latin America was received with flags, television cameras, and Cabinet-level dignitaries. A DHL flight touched down with large boxes of Pfizer vaccines in Mexico as the northern city of Saltillo became the first in Latin America to start a vaccination programme. “Today is the beginning of the end of that pandemic,” Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said as vaccines deplaned.

[Credit: AP]

[Credit: AP]

[Medical workers accompanied by the military to get vaccinated. Credit: AP]

Latin American nations under COVAX

Latin America was among one of the worst-hit regions with an alarmingly high caseload of coronavirus infections and covid-related deaths. By September, Latin America and the Caribbean had almost 8 million confirmed cases, and close to 300,000 deaths. Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico, the leading countries in the region, had scrambled to procure the potential vaccines under the World Health Organisation WHO’s COVAX facility which aimed at fair and equal distribution of the vaccines to the developing world with a goal to produce 2 billion doses by 2021.

