COVID-19: Mobile Homes Near A Los Angeles Beach Become Isolation Zone

In a bid to curb the spread of the deadly disease, a mobile home park near a Los Angeles beach has been created as an isolation zone to keep all the COVID-19 patients. As per reports, approximately 100 white caravans have been lined up side by side at the Dockweiler RV Park, with fully masked guards blocking entrances as health workers in protective gear move in and out of the trailers to keep a check on the patients.

Mobile caravans for isolation

The sea-facing park is one of five shelters, including motel and hotel rooms, assigned by Los Angeles County to keep patients in isolation, especially those from among the county’s tens of thousands of homeless people. Currently, the number of people residing in those caravans is 21 as of March 31 morning. County Supervisor Janice Hahn reportedly said that they need places where people can be kept isolated safely from the general public and even from their families. They are utilizing the Dockweiler RV Park for this purpose and are actively on a search hunt for more such sites which can be used for quarantine and isolation housing across the county.

There have been 2,505 positive coronavirus cases and 44 casualties in Los Angeles County — the most populous in the US with nearly 10 million residents — according to a Johns Hopkins University. California as a whole has counted more than 7,500 cases and 150 deaths as one of the worst-affected states in the US. Governor Gavin Newsom two weeks ago allocated $50 million in funds to purchase more mobile homes and to rent spaces in which those living on the street could self-isolate.

According to the RV Industry Association, California purchased 1,300 mobile caravans for the project. The group also plans to donate 20 vehicles and sell 100 others at a discounted price to help meet demand, the group was reportedly found saying in a letter to Vice President Mike Pence, who is spearheading the country’s response to the virus. The concept of caravans and temporary housing was also used by other countries during the time of emergency like Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

(Image Credit: AP)