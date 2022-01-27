COVID-19: Moderna Begins Phase 2 Trial Of Omicron-specific Vaccine Booster Dose

In the latest development in the COVID-19 vaccine research, Moderna stated on Wednesday that it has begun a clinical trial to assess the safety and efficacy of a booster injection that particularly targets the 'highly mutated' Omicron variant. As per the company, the first volunteer in the phase 2 trial has already obtained a dosage of the Omicron-specific booster injection, CNBC reported. Moderna is proceeding with the trial after finding that a booster injection of the vaccine remained effective against the Omicron strain despite evidence of diminishing antibody protection.

Further, data provided by Moderna in a report has been published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday. Moderna has released information about the performance of its 50-microgram booster dose against Omicron. Antibodies that prevent Omicron infection decreased six months after the third shot, however, they were still observable in all participants. While the booster decreases with time, the research shows that it still protects against the variant.

Findings of the Omicron-specific booster trial

Moreover, the report further stated that within four weeks of receiving a third booster dose of 50 micrograms of the vaccine, Omicron neutralisation levels had increased 20-fold, but by six months, those levels had dropped 6.3-fold. After six months, neutralisation against the original coronavirus variant had just a 2.3-fold reduction in durability, CNN reported.

In addition to this, for the research work, blood samples from individuals who had obtained Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine were examined by researchers from Moderna, Duke University, Emory University, the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Baylor College of Medicine, the University of Maryland School of Medicine, as well as the National Institutes of Health

After two doses of the vaccination, 85% of participants had detectable neutralising antibodies against the Omicron strain one month after the second dose, but only 55% had neutralised the variant after seven months.

In a press statement, CEO Stéphane Bancel noted, “We are reassured by the antibody persistence against Omicron at six months after the currently authorized 50 μg booster of mRNA-1273. Nonetheless, given the long-term threat demonstrated by Omicron's immune escape, we are advancing our Omicron-specific variant vaccine booster candidate and we are pleased to begin this part of our Phase 2 study," CNN reported.

Moderna intends to recruit roughly 600 adults for the trial

Moderna intends to recruit roughly 600 adults aged 18 and up, divided evenly into two groups. Volunteers in the first group will have gotten two doses of Moderna's initial vaccine, while those in the second group will have received the two-dose vaccination as well as the presently approved booster injection. The Omicron-specific booster dose will be given to both groups in a single dosage.

Moderna has promised to share the trial's findings with public health officials so that they may develop evidence-based recommendations on the optimal coronavirus booster approach in the future.

In addition to this, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Omicron is responsible for 99.9% of COVID-19 infections in the United States. The remaining 0.1% is made up of the Delta strain.

Apart from Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech announced earlier this week that they had begun testing its Omicron-specific vaccination on individuals, enrolling 1,420 participants ranging in age from 18 to 55. By March, the businesses plan to have the injections ready.

(Image: AP/ Shutterstock)