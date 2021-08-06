COVID-19: Moderna Inc. Ensures 93% Effective Immunity, Six Months After Getting Vaccinated

Moderna Inc, in its latest report, on Thursday said that its vaccine ensures 93% effective immunity, six months after getting vaccinated, however pharma major also warned of the need for a booster dose, especially in winters to further enhance immunity against the ferocious Delta variant of COVID-19.

"We are pleased that our COVID-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93% through six months, but recognize that the Delta variant is a significant new threat, so we must remain vigilant," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement, as reported by CNBC. “Given this intersection, we believe dose 3 booster will likely be necessary prior to the winter season”, Moderna said in its statement.



The latest research shows that Moderna’s vaccine will remain 93% effective till six months of vaccination, which is no different than the pharma company’s previous clinical trial, where the vaccine showed 94.7% efficacy.

This comes days after, Pfizer and BioNTech, said that their COVID-19 vaccine-induced immunity waned around 6% every two months, declining to around 84% six months after the second shot.

Moderna & Pfizer pitch the need for a third booster shot during winters

Notably, both the trials began in 2020, much before the Delta variant had spread across the US. Therefore, both companies are advocating the need of administering booster shot doses to the entire population, to keep effective immunity against the emerging variants of coronavirus. Another similarity, in both the vaccines, is their method of production, both are based on mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccine production technology.

However, Moderna also hinted that it will not take any further orders for vaccine production in 2021 as they have already reached their capacity. They had committed to deliver around 1 billion doses.

Even after demands being raised by pharma companies, the US Food and Drug Administration does not yet recommend getting a third vaccine dose. Even the World Health Organization has advised the countries to wait at least September before inoculating the third dose, so that the vaccine availability doesn’t get hampered in poor countries.

Israel to offer booster dose to its senior citizens

Apart from this, the Israeli government on July 30, announced that the country will administer a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to all those citizens who are above the age of 60. The government said that a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be offered to people who have received their second dose of the vaccine five months ago. The idea of offering a booster shot is probably going to make Israel the first country to administer a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



Image: AP