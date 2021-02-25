COVID-19: Moderna Sends Vaccine Modified For South African Variant To NIH For Testing

US biotech firm Moderna on February 24 said that it has shipped a vaccine modified to fight the variant first discovered in South Africa to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for testing in humans. According to ABC News, the company said that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will conduct a phase one trial to determine if the modified vaccine boosts immunity against the variant, which has caused concerns due to being more resistant to the current vaccines. In a statement, CEO Stephane Bancel said that the firm is “moving quickly” to test updates to the vaccine that address emerging variants of the virus in the clinic.

Bancel said that Moderna looks forward to beginning the clinical study of the new variant booster and are grateful for the NIH’s continued collaboration to combat this pandemic. He added that as the company seeks to defeat COVID-19, the world must be vigilant and proactive as new variants of SARS-CoV-2 emerge. Further, Bancel even said, “Leveraging the flexibility of our mRNA platform, we are moving quickly to test updates to the vaccines that address emerging variants of the virus in the clinic”.

READ: EU To Buy 300 Million More Doses Of Moderna Vaccine

READ: Moderna Warns EC That Vaccine Deliveries Will Be Delayed

Three-pronged approach to variant testing

Now, if the booster is proven necessary and authorised by the US Food and Drug Administration for use, Moderna said that it will be provided to the global community in late 2021 and 2022. The US firm further reported that it is taking a three-pronged approach to variant testing. Additionally, Moderna is also testing a combination of the current vaccine and the new booster and a third dose of the current vaccine. It is worth noting that the pharmaceutical company has already begun dosing a cohort of participants with the booster.

Along with the news about testing for the South African variant, Moderna also announced it is stepping up production of its currently authorised vaccine. Bancel said that the firm believes that they will continue to be a significant demand of the COVID-19 vaccine, therefore, they are committed to materially increasing their manufacturing capacity. Bancel added that he expects the additional capital investments to drive the company’s capacity to 1.4 billion doses for 2022. If the vaccine variant booster requires a lower dose, the company ould have more than two billion doses of the capacity of 2022, Bancel said.

READ: US Secured 200 Million More Doses Of Moderna And Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccines: Biden

READ: Outrage In Italy As Moderna Reduces Jabs Delivery



