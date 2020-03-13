COVID-19: Hungry Monkeys Fight For Banana As Tourism Drops In Thailand

A video of monkeys fighting for banana is currently doing rounds on internet.The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has severely hit the tourism industry in Thailand, which has resulted in hundreds of monkeys struggling for food. As per reports, the video was taken in the city of Lopburi, Thailand.

Tourism severely hit

According to reports, most of Thailand's economy depends on tourism. The fear and panic caused by the COVID-19 that is rapidly spreading across the world has caused tourists to flee. Tourists visiting Thailand usually used to feed the wandering monkeys so that they did not go hungry. In the video, the monkeys can be seen searching for food and as soon as the groups realize that one of them has a banana they jump over him and to get that one piece.

Hundreds of hungry monkeys in Thailand fight over food like ”rival gangs” as tourists who normally feed them stay away because of coronavirus pic.twitter.com/nl4qlpczyu — Just Travel 🗺 (@JustTraveI) March 12, 2020

Read: Cruise Ship Returning To Singapore After Being Denied Entry In Malaysia, Thailand

Read: Thailand Cabinet Approves Stimulus Package To Combat Coronavirus Outbreak

As per reports, even the locals were shocked by the behaviour of the monkeys. One of the witnesses was quoted in reports saying that the monkeys looked more dangerous than the dogs and that he had never seen them so ferocious before. Lopburi is home to thousands of Monkeys. In the city there are usually two groups of monkeys, one those who inhibit ancient Buddhist temples and another who wander around on the city roads. While the two groups do not clash with each other under normal circumstance, but the lack of tourists and and scarcity of food have forced them to do so.

Meanwhile, Thailand has reported 70 positive cases and one coronavirus death so far. The deadly coronavirus that began in China's Wuhan province has been officially named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation. While the majority of reported cases are still present in mainland China, the virus has spread to multiple countries around the world and infected 1,34,804 people worldwide. The death toll from the virus stands at 4,984 worldwide.

Read: Did Coronavirus Outbreak Shift Varun Dhawan's Wedding From Thailand To Rajasthan?

Read: Salman Khan Starrer Radhe's Thailand Shoot Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak