COVID-19: Nepal Imposes Travel Ban On Nine Countries Amid Omicron Scare; Check Full List

Nepal’s Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that the nation has decided to put a ban on nine countries in the wake of global fears over the new COVID-19 variant Omicron. A ministry spokesperson informed that a meeting of the council of ministers has decided to ban entry of passengers arriving from and transiting South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Nambia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi and Hong Kong. The spokesperson said that travellers, who have to any of the aforementioned nine nations in the past three weeks, will also be restricted from entering the Himalayan Nation.

"As per the order passed by the cabinet meeting earlier on Monday, new restrictions on arrival from those 9 nations has been imposed. It already has gone into effect from Friday early morning. All the concerned authorities have been duly informed," Phadindramani Pokhrel, spokesperson at the Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed to ANI over the phone.

“Diplomatic staff and officials from the nations which now has been banned to enter Nepal would need to follow the public health protocols which include mandatory one week quarantine,” the official added.

Nepal’s updated travel advisory

Further, amid rising concerns of the new strain, Nepal has also requested people not to travel abroad until necessary. Additionally, the Himalayan nation has made it mandatory for all government employees to take permission before embarking on foreign visits. It is to mention that the new Omicron coronavirus variant has been confirmed in 30 nations, with numbers still expected to rise.

It is to mention that preliminary evidence has suggested that Omicron may increase reinfection risk, which is expected from the structural changes due to the mutations. The first case of the variant was reported from South Africa in November after which the number of cases has increased to a great extent and spread across several other countries. Scientists have cautioned that it is still unclear whether Omicron is more dangerous than other variants that have killed over five million people worldwide. Moreover, it is also unknown how well the existing COVID-19 vaccines and treatments would work against the strain.

(Image: ANI/Shutterstock)