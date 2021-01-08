COVID-19: New Treatment Reduces Mortality In Patients; Here's All That You Need To Know

A new study by researchers from the United Kingdom has revealed that treating COVID-19 patients using drugs typically used for arthritis may contribute to improving the survival rate. The results were concluded after a trial which evaluated the effect of treatments on a combination of survival and length of time patients need support in an intensive care unit. ICU patients all across the UK are now given treatments using drugs tocilizumab and sarilumab which reduce the rate of death by 24 per cent. However, it is only possible when it is administered within 24 hours of entering intensive care.

According to PTI, the UK government said that supplies of tocilizumab are easily available in hospitals across the UK. Also, the department is working closely with Roche, who manufacture tocilizumab, to ensure the treatments are easily available for all the patients. England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said that the data from the study revealed that tocilizumab usually increases and improves the odds of recovery in intensive care. Also, this treatment improved recovery which helped in discharging patients from ICU a week in advance.

It was also found out that critically ill adult patients who need breathing support in ICU can show an improvement in chances of survival and recovery. Professor Anthony Gordon, Chair in Anaesthesia and Critical Care at Imperial College London and a Consultant in Intensive Care Medicine at Imperial College Healthcare Trust said that it is crucial to find effective treatments which can help in turning the tide against this disease.

The results that were concluded after the study shows that this can be another way to get rid of the pandemic. As per the reports by PTI, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the team has worked very closely to ensure this treatment is available to NHS patients without delay as it can save hundreds of lives. He added that he is proud of the significant role of NHS and its patients in this international trial.

