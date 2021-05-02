COVID-19: Nigeria Restricts Passengers From India, Brazil, Turkey Over Resurgence Of Cases

In the wake of the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in some nations, Nigeria has rolled out fresh restrictions including a ban on entry of non-Nigerians passengers who have been in Brazil, India or Turkey in the last two weeks, announced the health authorities on May 2. As per the official statement by the presidential steering committee on COVID-19, the travel ban in Nigeria does not apply to passengers who have transited through those three nations.

It further added, “these precautionary measures are a necessary step to minimize the risk of a surge in COVID-19 cases introduced to Nigeria from other countries.”

Nigerians along with other permanent citizens who have been to Brazil, India, and Turkey in the last fortnight will be allowed to enter the nation but will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine period for a week in a government-approved facility on arrival. Further, all passengers arriving in Nigeria will have to produce a negative COVID-19 test report taken within the last 72 hours, not 96 hours period. Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, has reported just over 165,000 COVID-19 cases and 2,063 deaths since the coronavirus first emerged in China in December 2019.

Meanwhile, as of May 2, India registered a record of 3,689 COVID-19 casualties pushing the total death toll to 2,15,542 with the total cases spiking to 1,95,57,457 as the nation logged in 3,92,488 fresh infections of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The 1 PM data on Sunday showed that the active cases mark has already surpassed 33,49,600 while recording a steady increase comprising over 17% of the total infections. Further, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has drooped to 1.10%, as per data.

India travel banned by the US

Meanwhile, the United States will be suspending almost all travel from India beginning May 4 during the devastating COVID-19 surge. However, certain categories of students, academics, journalists and individuals have been exempted from the India travel ban announced by US President Joe Biden.

“In keeping with the Department of State’s commitment to facilitate legitimate travel to the United States, Secretary Blinken decided today to apply the same set of National Interest Exceptions to India that he had previously applied to all other regional travel restrictions currently in effect as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the State Department said.

