COVID-19: NSW Pubs, Cafes And Restaurants To Reopen From June 1

As the NSW government eases more COVID-19 restrictions, up to 50 people will be allowed to dine in restaurants, pubs, and cafes as of June 1, however, with “very strict” health safety protocols to adhere, Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced on May 22, while speaking at a press conference. She said that the "big and critical" step for the state had to be taken and the last thing she wants to do is shut businesses because they did not comply with the guidelines.

Berejiklian said at the briefing that the venues will have to maintain at least four-square meters of space per person in order to stem any risks of the coronavirus outbreak. Additionally, bookings of more than 10 people would be banned, and patrons won't be allowed to stand, she added. Therefore, the diners can accommodate up to a maximum of 10 patrons if they maintain social distancing, which includes, alcohol table service with meals at NSW pubs and clubs as per new guidelines.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro was quoted saying that easing restrictions was necessary as it would help boost regional businesses, which have suffered through the horrendous drought, bushfire, and now the COVID-19 pandemic. He added, the government plans to reopen public recreational premises such as museums, galleries, and libraries from June 1, further along with the resumption of regional travel across the state.

Travel restrictions in NSW will be lifted from June 1. You will be able to holiday anywhere in the State. Remember at all times to practise strict social distancing, frequent hand washing, and plan and book ahead. Avoid shared facilities. pic.twitter.com/G10NlgIhnu — Gladys Berejiklian (@GladysB) May 20, 2020

Read: Australia Lets New Zealand Woman Travel To See Dying Sister

Read: Coronavirus Came From China, US Is Not Going To Take It Lightly, Says Trump

Government to support businesses

Earlier, last week, New South Wales, Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced in a conference that no new cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded for the first time since the pandemic hit in the south-eastern state of Australia. She added it was a “milestone” for the state in the fight against the COVID-19. As the state prepares to ease measures allowing cafes, restaurants, outdoor gyms, pools, and playgrounds to resume operation, NSW premier reportedly said that the government will not be afraid to move more quickly to support businesses.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said that the decision to allow 50 patrons for seated dining from June 1 will allow thousands of more people to return to work, local media reported. Further, he added, increasing the numbers to 50 will give the opportunity for the majority of restaurants, and the bars across the state to reopen establishments while also make some profits. As of May 22, NSW recorded 3 new coronavirus cases from more than 8600 tests as per media reports.

Read: Texas Supreme Court Justice Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Read: Turkey Sees Drop In Daily Coronavirus Infections

(image Credit: AP)