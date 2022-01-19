COVID-19: Omicron Won't Give Immunity Against Infections From Future Variants, Says Expert

While the scientists have expressed concerns in the past about the risk of reinfection with the B.1.1.529 Omicron strain of the novel coronavirus, new reports suggested that the risk of reinfection with the Omicron variant is 5.4 times greater than that of the Delta variant. And that the protection from the past infection of COVID-19 with Omicron was found to be as low as 19%. On Tuesday, elaborating on this further, the Chief of Infectious Diseases at US' University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, Dr Faheem Younus, said that people who are likely to be infected with the highly mutated Omicron “will not have complete immunity against re-infection from future variants,” ANI reported.

#WATCH | On the importance of booster shots, Dr Faheem Younus, Chief of Infectious Diseases at US' University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health says, "Our immune system can't last forever on one shot... It reduces death by 90%. How much it reduces transmission is debatable". pic.twitter.com/4SG6z3DAwb — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2022

Omicron 'does not give better chance to fight with virus in future': Dr Younus

Earlier scientists in Europe had found that Omicron was more than five times higher to infect despite recovery from the previous infection and had shown no sign of being milder than Delta. Now, United States’ Chief of Infectious Diseases at University of Maryland Dr. Younus has hurled similar cautions stating that every time an individual got infected with the B.1.1.529 strain of SARS-CoV-2, or any other variant for instance Delta, Alpha, Beta, they are bound to acquire some immunity against the infection. But this “does give a better chance to fight with the virus in the future." Dr. Younus was responding to the question of whether a person infected with the Delta variant is protected against Omicron.

Furthermore, he stressed that another important observable fact with complex Omicron strain is that it tends to infect the upper respiratory tract as compared to the lungs and lower respiratory tract. “Children have anatomically their upper respiratory tract in a developing phase. So that's probably one of the reasons that we're seeing more hospitalizations,” he told ANI. Although he stated that it may be subject to the availability of the vaccines to decide whether or not to immunize the kids over 5 years old.

"I think the current science clearly says that children over the age of five should be vaccinated, vaccinations are safe, then it becomes a question of supply and demand and infrastructure and how quickly you can roll out those vaccines and what's the level of vaccine hesitancy in your community?” Dr. Younus went on to add, “If you have an unlimited supply and there is no vaccine hesitancy, then yes, all the children over the age of five should be vaccinated.” He then categorically stressed that some of the countries such as the US were witnessing high rate of infection among the children in this phase of the pandemic, “but that's not because the virus is more lethal for children. It's because overall infections are much higher.”