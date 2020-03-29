COVID-19 Outbreak Can Result In Global Condom Shortage As Major Factories Shut Down

World’s one of the biggest producers of condoms has alerted that the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus led to its production halt and it can result in a global condom shortage. As per reports, one in every five condoms globally are made by Malaysia’s Karex Bhd and it has not produced a single condom in three of its factories for more than seven days because of the lockdown imposed by the government in order to stem the drastic spread of COVID-19. As of March 29, the country has reported 2,320 coronavirus infections with 27 fatalities and as per reports, there is already a shortfall of 100m condoms.

The condoms produced by the Malaysian company are further marketed by brands such as Durex, supplied to state healthcare systems and distributed by aid programmes including the United Nations Population Fund. The company was given permission to resume its production on March 27. However, the workforce that turned up under the exemption for essential industries led to only 50 per cent of employees in the factories.

‘It will take time’

According to reports, the CEO of Malaysia’s Karex Bhd, Goh Miah Kiat has said that “it will take time” to finally “jumpstart" the factories while they will continue to struggle to meet the high demands with half capacity.

He also called the global shortage of condoms as “scary” while especially keeping in mind the humanitarian programmes in Africa. Kiat further added that the shortage will not be for few weeks or a month, but shortage “can run into months”.

Moreover, Malaysia is south-east Asia’s worst-affected country due to pandemic and the lockdown is placed until April 14. The other significant condom-producing countries are China, where the coronavirus had originated and led to the widespread shutdown of factories for several months, and India and Thailand where the COVID-19 infections are currently increasing.

