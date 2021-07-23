COVID-19 Pandemic Can Be Opportunity To Build A More Sustainable World, Says Maldives FM

The COVID-19 pandemic may have thrown the globe in danger, but President-Elect of the 76th United Nations General Assembly and Maldives Foreign Affairs Minister Abdulla Shahid believes it might also be an opportunity to construct a stronger, more resilient, and more sustainable world.

He said that this may be an opportunity to deepen multilateralism and collaboration. Shahid spoke at the 38th Sapru House Lecture in New Delhi on the topic of 'Presidency of Hope, 76th UNGA: Covid Pandemic and the Need for Reformed Multilateralism,' and said that his immediate priority will be to recover from COVID-19 because of the effects have been enormous, and the pandemic still appears to be spreading.

Shahid will address people's health and finance

The UN can and must do more to address this issue, he said. Shahid stated that he will strive to address people's health and economics, as well as work to achieve vaccine fairness, by building on existing efforts and approaches.

"We must overcome the hurdles that we confront in vaccinating the world," the Maldivian Foreign Minister said. His job, according to the United Nations General Assembly, is to guarantee that the General Assembly demands and creates a United Nations that is ready, able, and best adapted to fulfil the requirements of the day. He also believes that Indian generosity has ensured that COVID-19 vaccines are available in 95 countries throughout the world.

Maldivian Foreign Minister arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for an official visit.

Shahid was elected as the President of the UN General Assembly on June 7th

On June 7th, Abdulla Shahid was elected as the next president of the United Nations General Assembly, promising to strive for equal access to coronavirus vaccines, a stronger and greener economic recovery, and more measures to combat climate change. He defeated Zalmai Rassoul, a former Afghan foreign minister, in a 143-48 secret ballot vote, with two of the assembly's 193 member nations abstaining. Diplomats from member countries were called to the front of the assembly chamber one by one to deposit their ballots in a big wooden box, all wearing masks due to the pandemic.

