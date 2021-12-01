COVID-19 Pandemic Caused Hunger In Latin America, Caribbean To 15-year-high, Says UN

Primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hunger in Latin America and the Caribbean has surged to the highest level since 2000, said a coalition of United Nations (UN) agencies. In a report published on Tuesday, the UN agencies noted that the number of hungry people in both the regions rose by 30% since 2019 and its highest level in 15 years and called the situation “critical”.

At least five agencies of the United Nations published the Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition 2021, over 59 million people across the region as of now are not getting enough food, which is already an increase of 13.8 million people in just one year. It was also informed that more than 9% of people across Latin America and the Caribbean are left hungry.

The report was jointly published by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Fund For Agricultural Development (IFAD), PAHO/WHO (Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization), World Food Programme (WFP) and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

FAO’s Regional Representative Julio Berdegué, said in a statement, “We must say it loud and clear: Latin America and the Caribbean is facing a critical situation in terms of food security. There has been an almost 79 per cent hike in the number of people living in hunger from 2014 to 2020.”

Meanwhile, IFAD regional director Rossana Polastri has said that the coronavirus pandemic has “exacerbated the situation” but hunger was witnessing an increase since 2014. She said, “Although the pandemic has exacerbated the situation, hunger has been on the rise since 2014. We must fix deep vulnerabilities in our food systems, make them more inclusive and sustainable and ensure they deliver wellbeing for the people that feed our societies.”

Four out of 10 face food insecurity

The report also said in a statement that four out of 10 people in the region, which amounts to 267 million, experienced moderate or severe food insecurity last year. It is 60 million more than in 2019 or an increase of 9%, marking the most pronounced rise in relation to other world regions. Lola Castro, the WFP Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean said, “This report shows us the stark reality that we must face squarely to mitigate the situation for the most vulnerable population. By expanding national social protection systems, for example, governments can reach those most in need with assistance to help them get through these difficult times.”

(IMAGE: AP)