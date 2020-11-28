COVID-19 Pandemic Could Lead To Rise In Terrorism Across The Globe: Global Terrorism Index

As COVID-19 pandemic continues to plague the world, Global Terrorism Index report suggests that the pandemic may increase terrorism as countries across the globe shift the focus from counter-terrorism responses to public health. The report states that the pandemic may provide terrorists with opportunities to consolidate and expand their territory as well as operations which in turn will worsen the impact of terrorism while increasing counter-terrorism response challenges. COVID-19 pandemic may allow the terrorist organisation to gain favour and support with locals in a region by providing them with essential services, financial aid and even social care, especially in areas where government presence is weak, contested, or limited.

India Ranks number 8 on 2020 Global Terrorism Index

In the Global Terrorism Index report that measures the impact of terrorism across the globe, India has ranked number 8, marked as a region with a high impact of terrorism. Afghanistan is on the top of the list with a very high impact of terrorism along with Iraq on number two. The report further adds that the COVID-19 pandemic may provide terrorist organisations with an opportunity to facilitate 'radicalization & recruitment'.

Citing an example, the Global Terrorism Index report states, "Both al-Qaida and ISIL have issued formal statements on the pandemic, offering guidelines to stop the spread of the virus, but also with messaging aimed at new recruits. Al-Qaida has suggested that non-Muslims in the West should use this period to convert to Islam. ISIL has urged its followers to actively continue to wage global jihad, and to take advantage of strained security and government forces to launch attacks."

"Far-right groups have also viewed the pandemic as an opportunity to fuel existing narratives with a rise in racist, anti-Semitic, Islamophobic or anti-immigrant hate speech," added the report.

"Operational challenges for terrorist groups"

The Global Terrorism Index report also highlighted the COVID-19 pandemic related challenges that the terrorist organisation may face. Pointing out that curfews and travel restrictions will pose operational challenges, the report suggests that it will be difficult for the terrorists to 'move, recruit, raise revenue, or launch attacks'. It also adds that the impact of COVID-19 on the local terrorist groups will be much lesser than that on the global groups like ISIL adding that it may reduce the number of 'potential targets' for terrorism and impact the 'execution of large-scale, sophisticated attacks'.

