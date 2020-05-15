COVID-19 Will Lead To Cancellation Of Over 28 Million Surgeries Worldwide: Study

According to a study, more than 28 million planned surgeries across the world could be cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic that will result patients to wait for a long time to get cured of their health issues. The CovidSurg Collaborative a 120-country research initiative was formed to analyse the impact of the COVID-19 on surgeries and has found that a 12-week period of peak disruption to hospital services due to COVID-19, 28.4 million elective surgeries all over the world will be cancelled or postponed, researchers reportedly said.

2.4 million surgery cancellations

The study was published in British journal of Surgery which figured out that each additional week of disruption to hospital services will result into 2.4 million surgery cancellations. The study was led by the researchers from the University of Birmingham that collected detailed information from surgeons across 359 hospitals and 71 countries on plans for cancellation of elective surgery.

According to the reports, the data is then statistically analysed to estimate totals for cancelled surgery across 190 countries. The researchers estimated that worldwide, 2.3 per cent of planned surgeries would be cancelled or delayed during the period of COVID-19 pandemic, adding that most cancelled surgeries will be for non-cancer conditions.

Non-urgent elective surgeries suspended

Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had reportedly suspended all non-urgent elective surgeries from March 25 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. As per the reports, he said that the national cabinet has accepted the advisories from the medical experts to stop all the surgeries to free up hospitals, staff, and resources to tackle the situation of the deadly pandemic. A government statement reportedly said all elective surgeries other than Category 1 and urgent, urgent Category 2 cases will be suspended.

The statement further added that it will be applicable for both the private and public hospitals. In addition, the statement read that cancellation or suspension of elective surgeries will allow the preservation of resources like personal protective equipment and allow health services to prepare for their role in the COVID-19 outbreak. In a bid to contain the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, authorities in Australia announced that a maximum of ten people will be allowed to attend funerals and five to attend weddings.

