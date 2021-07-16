COVID-19 Patients Exposed To New Health Complications When Hospitalised: UK-based Study

In a new COVID-19 study conducted by the U.K-based organisation, every one out of two COVID patients is likely to develop new health complications when hospitalised. The study published in The Lancet Medical Journal said that patients above the age of 50 are more inclined towards new infections in organs when admitted to the hospital for Coronavirus treatment.

Nevertheless, the age groups 19 to 29-year-olds are also subjected to similar risks. About 27% of patients in the 19 to 29-year-old band have experienced contusion in an organ system on the body. Furthermore, about 37% within the age group 30-39-years-olds have also suffered similar outcomes, the study revealed. According to the research, most of the hospitalised patients were diagnosed with kidney-related diseases. Some also exhibited infections in the kidneys and intestines, particularly in younger patients. Additionally, newer infections were recorded more in people of colour than the whites, the study mentioned.

The study does not cover the impact of vaccines

The comprehensive new study was conducted on about 73,197 patients admitted across 300 hospitals in the United Kingdom from January to August 2020. This means that the study contradicts the impact of vaccines or developed treatment procedures on patients. "This work contradicts current narratives that Covid-19 is only dangerous in people with existing co-morbidities and the elderly," said senior author Professor Calum Semple, from the University of Liverpool. Furthermore, the research also fails to analyze the significance of the Delta Variant and the surge in mortality rate this year.

"The best way of preventing this is vaccination"

The authors of the study said that the results have exhibited a "profound" short- and long-term health impact on Covid-19 patients as well as on health and care service providers. As cited by the authors, the only preventive measure is to "keep people from getting sick enough to need hospitalisation," the research team mentioned in their press conference. "The best way of preventing this is vaccination," professor Semple added while explaining the precautions.

