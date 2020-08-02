COVID-19: Philippines Surpasses 100,000 Mark, Rodrigo Duterte To Hold Meeting

As the coronavirus outbreak is spreading like wildfire worldwide, the Philippines witnessed its largest single-day spike, with a record upsurge of 5032 new cases on August 2, taking the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 103,185.

Reportedly, the cases in the country surged past 100,000 on August 2. While fatalities rose by 20, bringing the total death toll to 2,059. Recent reported deaths from the deadly virus, which has caused havoc worldwide, were from Central Visayas, Metro Manila, Calabarzon. Ilocos region and the Zamboanga peninsula have also reported fatalities recently.

The total number of active cases currently is 35,569. This marks the fourth consecutive day in a row that the country has reported a new record in single-day rise in cases. The Philippines has the second-most number of cases in Southeast Asia after Indonesia. Based on the latest numbers, Metro Manila accounts for 2,737 of the new cases.

The DOH further added that the top regions with new virus cases include Quezon City with 569 cases, the City of Manila with 379, Makati with 339, Caloocan with 151, and Taguig with 132. Among provinces, Cavite reported 463 cases, Cebu province recorded 449, Laguna registered 326, and Rizal 201. Reportedly, health officials confirmed 301 recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 65,557.

Rodrigo Duterte to meet with key cabinet members

The new development comes after medical groups declared that the Southeast Asian country is fighting “a losing battle” against the deadly virus and requested the government to re-impose a lockdown in the affected areas. As per reports, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte was scheduled to meet key cabinet members on August 2 to discuss a suggestion by the health workers and other frontliners to put the capital Manila, which accounts for the maximum number of infections, under a lockdown.

Two of Manila’s largest government hospitals temporarily shut this week as COVID infections hit healthcare workers. Many hospitals in the capital city also reported full capacity of their COVID beds. Officials acknowledged that the rising number of coronavirus cases is a red flag but added that it doesn’t pose a high risk to a gradual resumption of economic activities if people follow mandatory health guidelines.

