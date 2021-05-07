COVID-19 reaches world's 7th highest peak, several test positive at Dhaulagiri base camp

Weeks after reaching the base camp of Mount Everest, coronavirus has now spread on other highest peaks as multiple climbers tested positive for the virus. Even though the first case of COVID-19 was reported in April, the Nepal government has reportedly maintained that there is no infection on the base camp. However, at least 19 climbers have been evacuated from Dhaulagiri, the world's seventh-highest peak located 345 kilometers (214 miles) west of Everest.

Of these 19 climbers, seven have reportedly tested positive for the virus while 12 climbers are scheduled to take a test after showing symptoms, a CNN report said quoting the chairperson of tour operator Seven Summits Trek Mingma Sherpa. Nepal Army spokesperson Brig. Gen. Shantosh Ballave Poudyal reportedly said three cleaners at Dhaulagiri Base Camp have tested positive.

Nepal govt denies infection at Everest

Nepal government denied reports of COVID cases and cited only altitude sickness and other ailments common in the cold, harsh, low-oxygen environment where climbers stay in close quarters. However, Polish climber Pawel Michalski wrote last week that "more than 30 people have already been evacuated to Kathmandu in helicopters with suspected pulmonary edema — later found to be positive for coronavirus".

First case on Everest Base camp

Earlier in April, a Norwegian climber shared all the details regarding his health on Facebook page after got infected with the virus while trekking. On April 22, Erneld Ness in a Facebook post has now said that that he is now stable and has been discharged from the hospital.

Rojita Adhikari, a climber who tested positive a few days after she left the base camp on April 19, said there were several unreported cases. "The Nepal Government is still denying there is a Covid-19 outbreak at Everest base camp, despite emerging evidence. Why is the government hiding the truth?" she tweeted.

This year a record number of 408 expedition permits were issued for Mount Everest after the 2020 climbing season was cancelled due to the pandemic. In fact, Everest expeditions alone contributed more than $300 million to the economy in 2019. Nepal's tourism department requires a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before entering the country. But in late March, the government removed a seven-day quarantine requirement to revive the country’s tourism industry.

China opens northern slope of Everest

Meanwhile, China has opened Mount Everest's northern slope to a few dozen mountaineers who will be tested for the coronavirus and must keep their distance while ascending the world's highest peak. Both Nepal and China closed the mountain to foreign climbers last year because of the pandemic. Nepal has allowed in foreign climbers this season despite a surging COVID-19 outbreak, and at least one climber, a Norwegian, confirmed last month he had contracted the virus.