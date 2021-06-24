COVID-19: Scientists Develop 'universal Vaccine' For Coronaviruses, Shows Efficacy In Mice

A “universal vaccine” for COVID-19 has been developed by US scientists that protected mice against SARS-CoV-2 along with at least five other emerging strains. Researchers at the University of North Carolina (UNC) Gillings School of Global Public Health said in a statement on Tuesday that their “universal vaccine” for coronavirus triggered the immune system of the animals to fight off the dangerous variant of COVID-19 while noting the future threats viruses pose on humanity.

“To prevent a future coronavirus pandemic, UNC-Chapel Hill researchers designed the vaccine to provide protection from the current SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and a group of coronaviruses with known potential to make the jump from animals to humans,” said the official UNC statement.

The findings of the study by UNC-Chapel Hill researchers were published in Science by lead authors David Martinez, PhD, a postdoctoral researcher at the Gillings School and a Hanna H. Gray Fellow at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and Ralph Baric, PhD, an epidemiologist at the Gillings School and professor of immunology and microbiology at the UNC School of Medicine. The lead researchers from UNC-Chapel Hill, Duke University School of Medicine and the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine worked jointly with UNC Gillings playing a “key role.”

Baric said that the researchers at UNC Gillings “pivoted to look at a second-generation vaccine: one that targets sarbecoviruses.” The sarbecoviruses are also termed “group 2B” within the extended family of various coronaviruses and are a priority for virologists after SARS-CoV-2 rocked the world with COVID-19.

How is ‘universal vaccine’ for coronavirus made?

The “universal vaccine” for coronavirus, as per the statement is made with similar mRNA-based technology as used in Pfizer and Moderna jabs. However, instead of using the mRNA code of just one virus, the scientists managed to weld together mRNA from multiple coronaviruses. It provided protection against coronaviruses including SARS-CoV, SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.351, bat CoV (Bt-CoV).

“The vaccine has the potential to prevent outbreaks when used as a new variant is detected,” said Baric, a trailblazer in pandemic preparedness. Meanwhile, Martinez said in a statement, “Our findings look bright for the future because they suggest we can design more universal coronavirus vaccines to proactively guard against viruses we know are at risk for emerging in humans...With this strategy, perhaps we can prevent a SARS-CoV-3.”

IMAGE: AP/Pixabay