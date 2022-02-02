COVID-19: Scientists Say New Omicron Subvariant BA.2 More Contagious Than Original Strain

A recent study conducted by the Danish scientists of Statens Serum Institut revealed that the BA.2 subvariant of COVID-19 Omicron strain is considerably more infectious than the original BA.1 strain, however, the vaccination can minimise the risk of virus transmission. According to Sputnik, the BA.2 subvariant was found earlier this year and swiftly displaced the initial Omicron variant as the most common coronavirus strain in Denmark.

While talking about the study, the Statens Serum Institut, which monitors infectious diseases in Denmark, stated that from December 20 to January 18, nearly 8,541 homes with 17,945 individuals participated in the research. The Danish research institute went on to say, “the results indicate that the rapid spread of BA.2 could be related to inherent increased transmissibility of the subvariant. There is also evidence to support immune evasive properties of the BA.2 subvariant," Sputnik reported.

Findings of the study by Danish Scientists

According to the research from the institution, an individual infected with the BA.2 type variant has a 39% chance of passing the disease on to their family members, compared to 29 % in the original variant. The study also found that both COVID-19 vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals were more vulnerable to BA.2 than BA.1, further, the unvaccinated people were more capable of spreading BA.2 than BA.1.

The study which is yet to be peer-reviewed stated, "The risk of being infected (susceptibility) was higher in unvaccinated persons compared with vaccinated and booster-vaccinated household members in both BA.2 and BA.1 infected households, underlining a positive effect of vaccination towards both Omicron variants,” as per Sputnik.

Furthermore, earlier the Statens Serum Institut discovered that the subvariant is 1.5 times more transmittable than the original Omicron variant, commonly known as BA.1.

In addition to this, as the globe grapples with the rapid spread of the new COVID-19 mutation Omicron, a new subvariant has been identified in Denmark. During a public speech on January 26, Denmark's Health Minister Magnus Heunicke claimed that the BA.2 mutation of the Omicron variant is now more communicable and might trigger a new wave worldwide. The sublineage is now known as "stealth Omicron," according to the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA). The variation is presently "under investigation," according to the UKHSA.

(Image: Unsplash/ Pixabay)