COVID-19: Self-isolating Choirs Virtually Gather To Perform And Spread Joy

Coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of many performances around the world, however, several musicians have now gathered virtually to play and sing their favourite pieces. As of March 25, the deadly virus has infected more than 434,000 people and claimed nearly 19,606 lives around the world. In a bid to spread joy and happiness in such unprecedented times, some musicians are helping to lift people’s spirit and uploading videos to entertain them.

From Close to you to Ode to Joy, here are some videos that have taken the internet by storm.

Burt Bacharach’s Close to you

According to an international media outlet, it took two days for approximately 1,000 people from 18 different countries to submit a video of their performance pf ‘Close to you’.

Beethoven’s Ode to Joy

Richards Dubra’s O Crux Ave

Perpetuum Jazzile choir

As per reports, the choir group spent almost three days using mobile phones to combine their audio and video footage.

Arvo Pärt’s Da Pacem Domine

‘It’s a long time to be in lockdown’

Self-quarantine also seems to bring out creative side for some people as this guy’s lyrics go, “Pack up your loo roll and yer tin of Spam and quarantine, self-isolation from your fellow man and keep your hands clean!”

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9

“From us, for you. We’re adjusting to a new reality and we’ll have to find solutions in order to support each other,” read the YouTube caption.

Meanwhile, leaders around the world have reportedly rolled out bans on big gatherings and stricter travel restrictions as the confirmed cases around the globe are increasing rapidly. The deadly outbreak has disrupted flight demand and several airlines have also suspended or modified services in response. Governments worldwide have stepped up efforts to halt the spread of the virus.

(Image credits: YouTube/Cello8ctetAmsterdam)

