COVID-19: Setback For EU Summit As Commission Chief Quits Meeting To Self-isolate

The ongoing summit of European Union leaders faced a setback after EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen had to leave the meeting due to coronavirus threat. Minutes into the meeting in Brussels, EU Commission chief informed the participants that she had been in contact with a coronavirus-infected person.

Von der Leyen immediately left the European Council and went into self-isolation for seven days, a mandatory requirement under Belgian rules. She took to Twitter to reveal the reason behind leaving the meeting, saying a member of her office tested positive for COVID-19, adding that she has tested negative.

I have just been informed that a member of my front office has tested positive to COVID-19 this morning. I myself have tested negative.



However as a precaution I am immediately leaving the European Council to go into self-isolation. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 15, 2020

Post-Brexit negotiations, Climate action

The meeting of 27-members Council went ahead to discuss the current epidemiological situation related to coronavirus pandemic, climate change, and post-Brexit negotiations. The council noted with concern that progress on the key issues of interest to the EU is still not sufficient for an agreement to be reached. They called on the UK to make the necessary moves to make an agreement possible.

“The European Council calls upon Member States, Union institutions and all stakeholders to step up their work on preparedness and readiness at all levels and for all outcomes, including that of no agreement,” it said in a statement.

On the issue of climate action, the council stressed the need for the EU to increase its ambition for the coming decade and update its climate and energy policy framework to meet the objective of a climate-neutral EU by 2050. It discussed the Commissionʼs Communication on ‘Stepping up Europeʼs 2030 climate ambition’, including the proposed emissions reduction target of at least 55% by 2030, and the actions required to achieve that ambition.

“All relevant EU legislation and policies need to contribute to the new 2030 target and to the fulfilment of the climate neutrality objective, while respecting a level playing field and preventing carbon leakage,” the council stated.

