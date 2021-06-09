COVID-19: Singapore Ramps Up Vaccination After Cases Of Delta Variant

Singapore reported four new COVID-19 cases on June 9. There are 158 COVID-19 patients who are still in the hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one person is in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit. Of the cases as of May 31, there were 550 people in Singapore that were infected with the Delta variant of the coronavirus, reported The Straits Times.

As per the Ministry of Health, the number of unlinked cases in the community has decreased from 26 cases in the week before to six cases in the past week. The Ministry of Health told The Straits Times that among these cases, 428 cases were reported locally and 122 imported cases. COVID-19 sequencing in Singapore has revealed the emergence of the delta variant as the country’s major local virus strain, reported Bloomberg. Ministry of Health in a press release on May 4, said that there were seven local cases infected with the Delta variant in Singapore. Last month, Singapore saw a total of 906 COVID-19 cases, of which 524 were local community infections.

As of 9 Jun 2021, 12pm, there are 2 new cases of locally transmitted COVID-19 infection, and 2 imported cases, who have already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore. https://t.co/8YcVfGdjdH — Ministry of Health (@sporeMOH) June 9, 2021

The number of unlinked cases in the community has decreased from 26 cases in the week before to 6 cases in the past week. pic.twitter.com/TXVbyVJBji — Ministry of Health (@sporeMOH) June 9, 2021

Ministry of Health figures show that the number of local Delta variant cases in Singapore is the highest caused by a variant of concern, among four such variants that have been detected. The cases reported in Singapore are of Delta variant, Alpha variant, Beta variant, Gamma variant. The health authorities have ramped up testing, contact tracing, vaccination programme to control the spread of coronavirus. The B.1.617.2 variant also known as the Delta variant has been reported in more than 60 countries in the last six months.

Fr 8 May - 30 May, to reduce risk of transmission in the community, we will reduce event sizes and/or lower the event size caps beyond which pre-event testing is required. Indoor gyms and indoor fitness/health studios will be closed. https://t.co/dhNLvCahBQ — Ministry of Health (@sporeMOH) May 4, 2021

Singapore kickstarted COVID-19 vaccination for adolescents from June 1. In a televised address on May 31, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that the country was opening vaccination for those between ages 12 and 18 from Tuesday followed by the last group of young adults aged 39 years and below. The rare decision was made after a few high school students tested positive for COVID-19. Threatened by surging infection, the government has also ramped up testing and tracing residents. "As long as our population is mostly vaccinated, we should be able to trace, isolate, and treat the cases that pop up, and prevent a severe and disastrous outbreak," Loong said in a speech. However, a seemingly optimistic Loong also said the country’s COVID restrictions may be relaxed after June 13 if the situation improves.

Test, Trace, Vaccinate. These are 3 things that we have to do more, and do faster, in the next phase of the fight against COVID-19. In the new normal, we will learn to carry on with the virus in our midst. Watch my full speech here: https://t.co/MPKRFNlZdl – LHL — leehsienloong (@leehsienloong) May 31, 2021

IMAGE: Pixabay/AP