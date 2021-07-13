COVID-19: South Korea Reports More Than 1000 Fresh Cases For 7th Day

South Korea has reported more than 1,000 coronavirus cases for the seventh straight day. According to Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the country reported 1,150 new COVID-19 cases on July 13, with the majority of new infections occurring in Seoul. These cases of novel virus were reported amid the social distancing restrictions imposed in the Seoul metropolitan area from July 12.

Rise in COVID-19 cases in South Korea

According to data from Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Tuesday showed the cases reached 1,150 for a seventh consecutive day, though it was below last week's peak at 1,378. According to KDCA, the highest number of COVID-19 cases were recorded in Seoul and Gyeonggi. Seoul reported 417 COVID-19 cases, Gyeonggi reported 318 coronavirus infections. Busan, Daegu, Daejeon and Incheon province are among the regions that reported dozens of new infections.

Domestic COVID-19 Status Update July 13:

Total: +1,150 (1,097 acquired locally)



417 in Seoul (414 acquired locally)

50 in Busan (47 acquired locally)

38 in Daegu (36 acquired locally)

71 in Incheon (67 acquired locally)

31 in Daejeon (31 acquired locally)

The new coronavirus infections in South Korea has taken the overall tally to 170,296, with 2,048 deaths, according to KDCA. Amid the rise in COVID-19 infections, the government imposed the toughest restrictions in capital Seoul and neighbouring areas on July 12. According to AP, private social gatherings of three or more people have been prohibited from 6 pm. Nightclubs and churches will be shut down, and visitors will be banned at hospitals and nursing homes.

In an effort to control the spread of coronavirus, the gyms in South Korea’s capital Seoul and its surrounding regions have been told not to play music with a tempo higher than 120 beats per minute. According to BBC, South Korean health officials said that the decision was made to prevent people breathing too fast and to avoid having to close businesses, as has happened during previous waves of infection. Officials have also ordered treadmills to be limited to a maximum of 6km/h. It is worth mentioning that South Korea's Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced on Friday had said that the COVID-19 restrictions will be increased to their highest degree in the country's capital of Seoul metropolitan area, warning that a record spike in new cases had reached "maximum crisis level."

