COVID-19: South Korea To Raise Restrictions To Highest Level In Capital Amid Rising Cases

South Korea's Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced Friday that COVID-19 curbs will be increased to their highest degree in the country's capital of Seoul metropolitan area, warning that a record spike in new cases had reached "maximum crisis level." The country had previously been held up as a model for fighting the pandemic, with the population mainly adhering to social distancing and other norms.

The country recorded 1,316 cases on Friday, the greatest daily increase since the pandemic began, with the majority of new infections occurring in Seoul and its surrounding areas, which are home to over half of South Korea's population. Cluster infections have been discovered in schools, offices, and shopping malls, with persons in their 20s and 30s, the majority of whom are not yet eligible for vaccination.

Strict restrictions to be implemented

After 6 p.m., gatherings of more than two people will be prohibited, and schools will be closed, according to the new regulations, which will take effect on Monday and run for two weeks. Limited sitting is permitted in cafes and restaurants, and dine-in services are restricted after 10 p.m. All entertainment venues, including pubs and clubs, will be closed, and all public rallies, except for one-person protests, will be prohibited.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Wednesday, July 7th that if transmissions continue to rise over the next two or three days, officials may consider harsher distance limits. President Moon Jae-in directed officials to quickly deploy police officers, troops, and civil servants to assist with contact tracing in a separate meeting.

South Korea’s Health Ministry is concern about delta variant

Lee Ki-Il, deputy minister of health care policy at South Korea’s Health Ministry's concern, is spreading the virus's more contagious delta variant. He recommended that young adults who had recently visited Seoul's key entertainment districts, including Gangnam and Hongdae, get tested, regardless of whether or not they had symptoms. He urged businesses to allow more workers to work from home.

“The number of virus patients is increasing very fast in metropolitan areas where there is a high concentration of bars and other entertainment venues young people often go to,” Lee said.

(Inputs from AP News)