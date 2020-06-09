South Korea's Pharmaceutical Says ‘Niclosamide’ Eliminated COVID-19 From Animals’ Lungs

South Korea’s Daewoong Pharmaceutical has reportedly claimed that the experimental anti-viral drug ‘Niclosamide’ eliminated the novel coronavirus from animals’ lungs during the trials. The Pharmaceutical company claimed that the drug “completely cured” the COVID-19 disease in the lungs of the ferrets and healed the inhibited inflammation, one of the deadlier symptoms of the coronavirus that caused respiratory distress in the humans.

As pharma companies worldwide scramble to develop treatments and potential vaccines for the Sars-coV-2 caused by the coronavirus that has claimed over 409,300 lives, Daewoong said Niclosamide was effective in the cure of the respiratory disease that originated in Wuhan, Hubei province of China in December 2018. As per the reports, the company plans to start human clinical trials in July and is certain that Niclosamide could be the coronavirus treatment. Further, at least 3 more companies have been conducting similar tests for the drug administered orally, worldwide.

In a test trial wherein, the ferrets were given the drug and observed for at least three months, Niclosamide’s preliminary results able to target the coronavirus directly not only from having a safe harbour in the patient’s body, but eliminating it completely, as per the media reports. CEO of Daewoong Pharma, Jeon Seng-ho, was quoted saying, based on the positive outcome from the animal test, the firm now plans to complete human trials and get the approval of the COVID-19 treatment drug by the end of the year 2020.

Niclosamide, an anti-parasite drug, is a wide ranging antiviral that was already known to inhibit SARS-CoV replication.



It has also been shown to inhibit viral replication of COVID19 & render the viral pathogen noninfectious.



This is extremely promising along with HCQ + zpak. pic.twitter.com/eXZLLornhJ — Michael James Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) April 5, 2020

Oxford completed 1000 immunizations

Furthermore, in the race to procure the treatment for the malignant virus, UK’s University of Oxford researchers reportedly began recruiting volunteers for the ‘next phase’ in human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine after completing the first phase that progressed “very well”. Late May, the team wrote on the official website, with over 1000 immunizations completed, the next study aims to enroll up to 10,260 adults and children and will involve numerous partner institutions it the UK. Oxford vaccine researchers tied up with the pharma giant AstraZeneca and have secured first agreements to produce over 400 million doses of the vaccine, bolstered by a $1 billion investment from a US government agency.

