COVID-19: Spanish Man Arrested For Violating Strict Lockdown Measures

A 27-year-old Spaniard was reportedly flagged down by the police for violating the strict lockdown measures in Alcúdia town of Mallorca island in Spain. The man was driving at a very high speed when he jumped the checkpoint and crashed into a lamppost. He was booked for attacking the police officers when questioned about the reason for the movement and for restraining the arrest, a Spanish daily reported.

According to reports, Spain had earlier enforced sweeping quarantine protocols that restricted all non-essential movements for over 47 million people, as the country surpassed China with the third-highest reported infections in the world. The country has recorded a second-highest death toll, after Italy. But the new drastic measures of a total ban were criticized by some Spaniards, who accused the government of improvising rules that made people “suffer” in its response to the outbreak. As a result, many such citizens have been spotted violating the lockdown norms, ignoring the gravity of the ongoing situation.

Read: With More Infections Than China, Spain Tightens Lockdown

Read: Australian PM Scott Morrison Details New $1.1 Billion Healthcare Package Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Man attacked an officer

The police reportedly said that a man was pursued several miles across the municipality in a dramatic chase by the Police until the accused lost control and collided into the street light. When the Guardia Civil agents approached the vehicle to investigate the impact, the man attacked an officer and attempted to escape the scene, the Police added. The officers tried to detain the culprit in handcuffs but he managed to flee and ambushed. The police further informed that after a prolonged search operation, the man was caught.

The suspect was charged with civil disobedience, assault, resisting arrest and a crime against road safety, as per the reports. It was also established that the man did not possess a valid driving license or insurance papers to the vehicle. As per the state of emergency decree, the suspect will be charged a penalty for obstructing containment efforts of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the Spanish daily reported. More than 100 Police checkpoints were installed across the city past this weekend to identify those flouting the lockdown measures, the police were quoted saying to the media outlet.

Read: Spain Halts All 'non-essential' Activity For 2 Weeks: PM

Read: Spain Police Use Water Cannon To Disinfect Area