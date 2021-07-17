COVID-19: Study Finds Statin Lowers The Risk By 41% Of In-hospital Death

Researchers recently discovered that statins and anti-hypertension medications stabilise underlying conditions, allowing patients to recover more quickly from COVID-19. According to a study conducted by a team of researchers from the University of California's San Diego School of Medicine, people who take statins have a 41% lower risk of dying in the hospital owing to coronavirus infection.

What is statin?

Statins are cholesterol-lowering medications. They work by preventing the body from producing a chemical that is required for cholesterol production. Statins have other advantages than lowering cholesterol. These drugs have also been related to a reduction in the risk of heart disease and stroke. These medications may aid in the stabilisation of plaques on blood vessel walls and the prevention of certain blood clots.

Researchers applied their findings to patients with coronavirus disease

The research team used data from the American Heart Association's COVID-19 Cardiovascular Registry as part of the study. They subsequently applied their findings to 10,541 patients with coronavirus illness who were hospitalised across the United States. From January to September 2020, it was undertaken in 104 hospitals.

The lead author Lori Daniels hypothesised that statins could prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection because of their anti-inflammatory and binding properties, which could potentially block the virus's evolution. She went on to say regarding the research that they used more sophisticated analysis to account for comorbidities, socioeconomic status, and hospital characteristics. The study backs up their previous findings that statins lower the risk of death in Covid-19 users. Emphasising in the study that statins lower the death risk. She hopes, that this will encourage patients to continue taking the medicine.

Patients with high blood pressure will benefit more from statin

Patients who have solid medical reasons to take statins, such as a history of cardiovascular disease or high blood pressure, appear to benefit more from statins in the event of Covid-19 infection. Statins lower blood cholesterol levels by inhibiting the production of cholesterol by liver enzymes. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 93 per cent of patients who take a cholesterol-lowering medicine also take a statin. It is an anti-hypertension drug, according to the research, also stabilise the underlying conditions for which they are administered, boosting the odds of recovering from Covid-19.