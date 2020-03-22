COVID-19: Supermarket Comes Up With 'brilliant Idea' To Stop Hoarding Products Amid Panic

The coronavirus panic has to lead to people hoarding essentials like hand sanitizers, face mask, and toilet papers amongst others. The stockpiling has led to empty shelves in many supermarkets creating a problem for a poorer section which cannot afford a bulk purchase in many countries.

To tackle this problem, a store in Denmark has come up with an ingenious way which discourages people from hoarding sanitisers. According to reports, the buyers have to pay a much higher price if they try to buy more than one. Recently, a twitter user shared the picture of sanitizers bottles at the store.

A supermarket in Denmark got tired of people hoarding hand sanitizer, so came up with their own way of stopping it.



1 bottle kr40 (€5.50)

2 bottles kr1000 (€134.00) each bottle.



1 bottle kr40 (€5.50)

2 bottles kr1000 (€134.00) each bottle.

Hoarding stopped!

'Supermarkets should do it'

The post received over 13 thousand likes with netizens lauded the wit of the market to prevent people from panic buying stuff.

Magnificent idea! We should do this in UK (although the shelves are bare anyway 🤪) but we could apply it for toilet roll, cans of soup, pasta...the essentials lol 🧻💷🧻🧻💎#panicbuyuk — kathryn f (@verdiKat) March 16, 2020

I think this is a brilliant idea! — 📚 Cheryl 🐾 (@CherylMorrisW) March 16, 2020

Brilliant idea. Instead of making multiples cheaper, or supermarkets should do this. That would stop the panic buying. — Gary Cook (@orak100) March 16, 2020

It will certainly reduce it massively and also make people actually think about how ridiculous their selfish behaviour is. — Brian O’Boyle 🇮🇪🇳🇦🇪🇺 (@b_o_b) March 17, 2020

Yes exactly! I think a lot of people are *stupidly* panic buying rather than maliciously... So something like this wakes them up to the consequences of their instinctive actions. — Madeleina Kay 🦋🌠 (@MadeleinaKay) March 18, 2020

Genius 🤩🤓 — hevelyn (@hevelyn30909388) March 19, 2020

