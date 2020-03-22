The Debate
COVID-19: Supermarket Comes Up With 'brilliant Idea' To Stop Hoarding Products Amid Panic

Rest of the World News

Supermarket in Denmark has come up with a 'brilliant idea' to stop hoarding of essentials like hand sanitizer, masks and toilet paper amid coronavirus.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19: Supermarket comes up with 'brilliant idea' to stop hoarding amid panic

The coronavirus panic has to lead to people hoarding essentials like hand sanitizers, face mask, and toilet papers amongst others. The stockpiling has led to empty shelves in many supermarkets creating a problem for a poorer section which cannot afford a bulk purchase in many countries. 

Read: Idris Elba's Wife Sabrina Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Says 'not Surprised'

Read: Germany Could Announce Nationwide Lockdown As Coronavirus Cases Rise To 23,129

To tackle this problem, a store in Denmark has come up with an ingenious way which discourages people from hoarding sanitisers. According to reports, the buyers have to pay a much higher price if they try to buy more than one. Recently, a twitter user shared the picture of sanitizers bottles at the store.

'Supermarkets should do it' 

The post received over 13 thousand likes with netizens lauded the wit of the market to prevent people from panic buying stuff. 

Read: Rome Supermarket Checks Temperature Of Shoppers

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Wishes To Turn Into Superman To Destroy Coronavirus, Shares Old Pic

First Published:
COMMENT
