COVID-19: Taiwan Imposes Level 3 Restrictions After Surge In Fresh Cases

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Taiwan on May 19 has tightened social distancing rules. The Central Epidemic Command Center(CECC) announced Level 3 restrictions in the nation from May 20 to May 28. According to the new guidelines, the government has closed entertainment venues, libraries, sports facilities and urged the companies to allow their workers to work from home. People are required to wear masks all the time when going out and new rules regarding social gatherings have been imposed.

New restrictions imposed in Taiwan

CECC imposed new guidelines to curb the spread of the pandemic. Under the CECC's Level 3 restrictions, people will have to wear masks at all times outside their homes. Indoor gatherings of more than five people are not allowed and outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people. All business places and public venues are closed while essential services, police departments, hospitals and government buildings are advised to remain open.

According to CECC, Taiwan reported 267 new infections on May 19 bringing the total to 1000. Of 267 individuals, 129 reside in New Taipei City, 70 in Taipei City, 28 in Changhua County, 16 in Taoyuan City, 8 in Kaohsiung City, 5 in Taichung City, 4 in Keelung City, 3 in Yilan County, 2 each in Tainan City and Hsinchu City.

Chen Shih-chung, Health Minister and CECC head in a press conference said that due to the spike in coronavirus cases, Level 3 epidemic prevention rules will be imposed nationwide from May 20-28. Chen added that a national epidemic prevention meeting will be held on May 20 to coordinate nationwide efforts to curb the spread of the virus. The meeting was attended by deputy mayors and county magistrate level officials from all county and city governments. The CECC will hold news briefing following the daily CECC briefing to respond to false information being circulated online concerning the coronavirus disease,