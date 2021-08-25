COVID-19: Taiwan Reports Zero New Local Cases Since Alpha Outbreak's Peak In May

Taiwan on Wednesday did not report any locally transmitted case of COVID-19 for the first time since the country experienced a surge in cases in the month of May, according to the Central Epidemic Command Centre (CECC). However, a South African national was tested positive for COVID-19 who came to Taiwan a few days ago with a valid negative test result, the CECC added. Speaking at a press briefing, Health Minister and head of the CECC, Chen Shih-chung said that it was not at all easy to bring down the numbers to zero.

He also cautioned people against lowering their guards and said this zero means that the pandemic is relatively stable but not completely over in Taiwan. The island country's management ability to keep the virus out of the community was a global success story before it witnessed an outbreak of Alpha strain in May this year. During that time, Taiwan was logging over 500 cases a day and the outbreak also led to 818 of Taiwan's total 830 recorded COVID-19 deaths.

Authorities to assess the situation before further relaxation in restrictions

Terming Wednesday's situation as "just the start of hope", Health Minister Chen stated that the authorities would assess the situation for a while before further relaxation in restrictions. However, some parts of the country are still under level two lockdown, schools and restaurants, sports and other entertainment are gradually starting to reopen in some cities. According to a report by The Guardian, Taiwan was far behind in vaccinations in comparison with other countries due to the global supply issues, alleged Chinese interference in vaccine procurement, and also vaccine hesitancy in people.

However, since the Alpha outbreak's peak, the vaccination process has been ramped up with the assistance of foreign donations and the development of Taiwan's own Medigen vaccine. Although only 3% of the population are full vaccinated, more than 40% of the population have taken at least the first jab of the vaccine, according to Our World In Data. It further stated that testing and tracing capabilities have also been scaled up in the country. It should be mentioned here that Wednesday's one imported COVID-19 case took the country's tally to 15,939, of which 14,343 are domestic infections reported since May 15.

