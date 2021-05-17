COVID-19: Taiwan Scrambles For Vaccines As Cases Rise, Only 1% Of Population Inoculated

Amid the alarming surge in new confirmed cases of COVID-19, Taiwan scrambled to procure more vaccines in its stock as it ran out of supply and the shortage impacted the country’s mass vaccination campaign. The island nation reported nearly 335 new cases on Monday, the highest daily recorded since the pandemic hit, according to the island's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) data. The figure spiked from the previously recorded 207 on Sunday as the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control detected at least 155 out of 158 cases linked to a domestic outbreak in the capital, Taipei, according to multiple reports. With just about the stock of 300,000 doses, Taiwan started running out with doses as it managed to inoculate only1 percent of its total 23 million people, thus far.

The island nation’s pandemic containment strategies and its model was praised worldwide as it managed to curb the infection rate. As many as 12 COVID-19-related fatalities were registered in total on the island. For the first time, although, Taiwan has resorted to enforcement of strict health safety guidance to bring the mounting cases under control. Health Minister Chen Shih-Chung told a news conference, “All residents are urged to strictly follow the anti-Covid-19 rules and cut down their activities as much as possible,” as the country jumped to suppress instances of outbreaks shutting down schools and universities in Taipei Greater Taipei.

COVID-19 alert level raised

Earlier last week, Taiwan health authorities raised the COVID-19 alert level for Tapei, the capital of the self-ruled democratic island, along with the surrounding areas of New Tapei City. The level 3 alert, imposed on the Taiwanese capital reportedly will stay in place for at least two weeks and it requires people to wear a mask outdoors and also limits the indoor gatherings to five people and outdoor gatherings to 10 people. “The epidemic is gaining intensity,” Health Minister Shih-chung said while also acknowledging that more COVID-19 cases are being identified as authorities check through the hot zones. Movie theatres, museums, indoor swimming pools, and amusement parks have also been ordered to shut down along with community colleges and senior citizen activity centers.