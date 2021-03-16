COVID-19: Thai PM Receives AstraZeneca Vaccine Shot, Says 'we Must Believe Doctors'

After battling initial skepticisms about AstraZeneca/Oxford-developed COVID-19 vaccines, Thailand finally resumed its rollout on March 16. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who became the first Thai resident to get the shot, said that by doing so, he wanted to minimise doubts about the vaccine. “Today I’m boosting confidence for the general public,” Prayut told reporters at Government House before he received a shot in his left arm on March 16.

“There are people who have concerns,” Chan-Ocha said after he received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. “But we must believe doctors, believe in our medical professionals,” he added. READ | Spain suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Speaking to reporters later, he said that he was feeling completely fine after receiving the shot. Thailand was the first country outside Europe to formally ban the Astrazeneca jab following the complaint of blood clots in receivers. However, the health ministry resumed the rollout after many countries carried forward with vaccination dismissing complaints of side effects.

Earlier, the country began vaccinating frontline health workers and other groups including government officials using imported shots but stopped following the complaints. Although the country resumed roll out, it now faces the juggernaut problem of producing the doses domestically. As per a report by the Strait Times, the AstraZeneca vaccine is due to be produced by a company owned by the country’s King, with 61 million doses reserved for the country’s population. The Thai-produced AstraZeneca vaccine is not expected to be available until at least June when the country is expected to begin its mass inoculation drive.

AstraZeneca vaccine scepticism

AstraZeneca/ Oxford vaccine has been in the headlines for quite some time now with major European nations halting its use following complaints of serious side effects. On March 15, a host of European countries halted their rollouts of the shot. The World Health Organization and Europe's medicines watchdog, on the other hand, insisted it was safe to use. The organisations will reportedly hold special meetings this week after a host of countries over the matter. By far the largest user of the AstraZeneca vaccine is India, where the vaccine is being locally developed by the Serum Institute of India(SII) under the local name of Covishield.

