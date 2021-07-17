COVID-19: Thailand Bans Public Gatherings Due To Record Rise In Coronavirus Cases

In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, Thailand imposed a nationwide ban on public gatherings. The violators of the restrictions will face up to two years of imprisonment or a fine of up to 40,000 baht. The government is considering more restrictions on the movement of people as authorities reported record numbers of new COVID-19 cases and deaths on July 17.

The rise in COVID-19 cases has been reported despite an overnight curfew in Bangkok and several other provinces. The rising cases have overwhelmed the health system that has affected the economy and tourism of the country. The government has banned all public gatherings including the anti-government rallies that have criticized the government's handling of the pandemic. On July 16, the government declared these provinces Chonburi, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Udon Thani, Surin and Ubon Ratchathani as 'Dark Red Zones'. Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha on Facebook stated that the government is considering more restrictions as the country combats COVID-19, according to AP. Prayut Chan-o-cha revealed that the rise in cases has been seen due to the highly transmissible Alpha and Delta COVID-19 variants.

Prayuth said that the government is considering more restrictions on limiting the movement of people that includes closure of all virtual non-essential places and implementing work from home. Thai Prime Minister said that the government’s medical committee will study the lockdown measures in other countries carefully before imposing the new restrictions in Thailand. The authorities are also considering allowing people to get themselves tested at home with antigen kits. The government will speed up vaccination so that people are protected against the virus. According to the Thailand Department of Disease Control, the country reported 10,082 new COVID-19 cases on July 17 taking the overall tally to 3,81,989. Thailand has reported 141 new fatalities taking the death toll to 3,240 deaths.

