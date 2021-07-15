COVID-19: Thailand Says AstraZeneca Asked To Delay Delivery Of 61 Million Vaccine Doses

AstraZeneca has asked Thailand government to extend the timeline for the delivery of 61 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. Deputy Health Minister Sathit Pitutacha said in an interview with MCOT Television that AstraZeneca had asked for an extension until next May to complete the delivery, according to AP. Pitutacha added that the government will still negotiate for as much monthly supply as possible.

Speaking to MCOT Television, Deputy Health Minister Sathit Pitutacha stated that according to AstraZeneca, the present production capacity of the factory operated by Siam Bioscience, a company owned by Thailand’s king, is 15 million doses per month. He added that AstraZeneca has agreed to provide 40 per cent of what is produced to Thailand. He further said that the government will ask the company for more doses of vaccine.

The comment from the deputy health minister to the MCOT Television implies that the government's plan of procuring 61 million doses of vaccines till December will be delayed. The government had previously announced that local production of the AstraZeneca vaccine would supply Thailand with 6 million vaccine doses in June. The government had also said that the company would supply 10 million doses each month from July to November and 5 million doses in December for a total of 61 million doses this year.

Thailand’s immunisation strategy against dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic includes administering a shot of AstraZeneca’s viral vector vaccine followed by Sinovac’s coronavirus vaccine. Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters on July 12 that if the plan is implemented, it would mark the first publicly announced mix and match of Chinese vaccine and a Western-developed shot. The health minister also revealed that the notable move is to increase the protection against the highly transmissible variants.

