COVID-19: Tokyo governor calls to extend state of emergency as death toll surges

A Japanese governor, on April 29, called for an extension of the nationwide ‘state of emergency’ imposed by the government to stem the spread of coronavirus. The Shinzo Abe led government, on April 7, extended that state of emergency from Tokyo and six prefectures to the whole nation. The stringent measures which forbid citizens to step outside and practice social distancing are scheduled to end on May 6.

Tokyo governor demands extension

Speaking at a press conference, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike reportedly said that her prefecture was still in a “serious situation" noting that the number deaths in Tokyo recently surpassed 100. She added that she would like to have the lockdown for a longer duration of time. As of now, Jan has reported 394 deaths out of which 100 are in the capital. A total of 13,736 have tested positive for COVID-19 out of which 1,899 have recovered.

This comes a day after Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori sent social media into meltdown after he hinted that the Tokyo Olympics could be cancelled altogether if the coronavirus outbreak remains out of control in the summer of 2021. The scrapping of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 would be the first time the Games would be cancelled since World War II began in 1939.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Japanese government came to an agreement last month over the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc all across the globe. The Tokyo 2020 Games were postponed until July 2021 due to the COVID-19 plague. However, there is a chance that the Tokyo Olympics could be discarded completely according to comments made by Tokyo 2020 chief, Yoshiro Mori.

While speaking to Nikkan Sports, Tokyo 2020 president Mori revealed his concern about the spread of the coronavirus in Japan. Japan has already recorded 13,000 cases of coronavirus and over 300 deaths so far. Questions were asked about whether a further delay might be required to analyse the situation of coronavirus in Japan. However, Mori denied the possibility of the Tokyo Olympics postponed by another year to be held in 2022, hinting that the games might need to be 'scrapped' instead.

Image: AP