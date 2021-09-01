COVID-19: Tokyo Reports 2,909 New Cases Amid Ongoing Paralympic Games

During the ongoing 2021 Paralympics events in Tokyo, the city reported 2,909 new COVID 19 cases on Tuesday, increasing the total number of cases in the city to 1,25,000 for the month of August. According to Kyodo News, which cited the metropolitan administration, this is nearly three times the number of infections recorded last month.

Health system has reached its breaking point

In Japan, there have been 17,713 cases reported. "The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms increased by 35 from the previous day to 2,110, hitting a record high for the 19th consecutive day," according to the health ministry. The country has been fighting the Delta variant of the deadly virus, and the health system is reaching a breaking point. The Japanese government decided on Friday to set aside 13 billion US dollars from the fiscal reserve for the increased acquisition of COVID-19 vaccinations in 2021.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference two days ago that the government will respond to critical duties such as supplying enough vaccines and medications to treat the coronavirus. Japan, which is lagging behind other developed economies in terms of vaccination, is attempting to vaccinate all individuals who are able and willing to take the vaccine between October and November, according to Suga. On a nationally broadcast Fuji TV show, Taro Kono, the Japanese minister in charge of the vaccine rollout stated that Japan is aiming for an 80 per cent vaccination rate. He also said that later this year, a digital method for confirmation of vaccination will be accessible.

Japan has roughly 43% of its population completely vaccinated. According to the health ministry, hospitals are overburdened. Last week, the Tokyo metropolitan administration urged hospitals to take more patients, citing the fact that more than 118,000 people infected with the virus are apparently waiting for medical attention at home. Only critical cases, such as those with pneumonia or who require a ventilator, have been admitted to hospitals.

On average, 20,875 new infections are recorded each day in the country. Since the outbreak began, the country has seen 1,490,640 illnesses and approx 16,000 coronavirus-related deaths. So far, Japan has given out at least 128 million doses of COVID vaccination.

(Inputs from ANI/ AP News)