COVID-19 Triggered School Closures Have Led To 'loss Of Learning'in South Asia: UNICEF

Repeated school closures during the coronavirus pandemic have led to alarming levels of inequalities in learning opportunities for children in the South Asian countries, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said. In its latest report, the agency pointed out the gap was wider with girls and children from poor families. It pointed out that the overall learning rates plunged dramatically across South Asia.

The research was conducted in India, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, all of whom have been dealing with school closures since early 2020. The research stated that 80 per cent of children in India aged between 14 to 18 years reported a lower level of learning than those who attended their classes physically in schools. A similar pattern was observed in Sri Lanka where 69 per cent of children were reported to “learn less” or ” a lot less” as compared to the pre-pandemic era.

“School closures in South Asia have forced hundreds of millions of children and their teachers to transition to remote learning in a region with low connectivity and device affordability,” said George Laryea-Adjei, UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia. “Even when a family has access to technology, children are not always able to access it. As a result, children have suffered enormous setbacks in their learning journey,” he added.

The study also noted that even when electronic devices were available, children were denied full-time access to it. Not only that, the student-teacher contact was also reduced to a minimum after classes went online. For instance, 52 per cent of children in Sri Lanka had reported contacting teachers five days a week, but it reduced to eight per cent in primary schools.

Better training of teachers

UNICEF, in the research, also proposed solutions to the problem. It suggested better training of teachers so that they could fully use the technology and even reach students with no access to technology. “This is a critical investment we need to make for children as the region gears up for future waves of COVID-19. We need to build systems which can weather any storm and keep children learning, no matter the circumstances," said George Laryea- Adjei.

Closed classrooms 🔒

➕

Poor connectivity 📡

➕

Limited digital devices 🤳

=

⬅️ Widening inequities ➡️



UNICEF’s new research reveals the cost of #COVID19 on children’s learning in South Asia. https://t.co/Vw4WaOfdQH — UNICEF South Asia (@UNICEFROSA) September 9, 2021

Image: UNICEF/Twitter